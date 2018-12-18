Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino expects different north London derby against Arsenal

1:58 Spurs lost 4-2 to Arsenal earlier this month - but Mauricio Pochettino is hoping for a better result in Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final Spurs lost 4-2 to Arsenal earlier this month - but Mauricio Pochettino is hoping for a better result in Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final

Mauricio Pochettino insists Tottenham's recent defeat to Arsenal will mean little when the two teams meet again in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal came from behind to beat Spurs 4-2 in the Premier League on December 2 - a result which ended a run of six consecutive wins for Tottenham in all competitions.

The north London rivals meet for a second time this season at the Emirates in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, and Pochettino is expecting a completely different encounter this time round.

When asked what he had learned from the defeat to Arsenal, Pochettino said: "Not too many lessons because you need to consider the circumstances.

"When we played the derby, we had played two big games against Chelsea and Inter Milan, two must-win games.

"Of course the conditions were not the best. You always need some luck with the draw and with the fixtures.

"Only in the Premier League is it that the best team wins the league, because you play 38 games over 10 months.

"In the cups, like we are going to play tomorrow, the Champions League or the FA Cup, it depends on the draw.

"It depends on if you play away from home or at home, it depends on the game you played before, how many days rest you had, the amount of injuries, the level of the players.

"That is why tomorrow is going to be a different game."

The last meeting between the two north London teams was marred by an incident in which a banana skin was thrown onto the pitch while Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was celebrating his opening goal.

Tottenham supporter Averof Panteli was handed a four-year football banning order and ordered to pay a £500 fine on Tuesday after pleading guilty to throwing a missile, and Pochettino has warned Spurs fans to behave appropriately at the Emirates on Wednesday.

"For me the most important thing is to behave properly, with respect. Respect is the most important thing," said Pochettino.

"Of course you can celebrate, but with limits. If you don't cross limits, it is important to show your happiness, but always with a limit.

"If you cross the limit and be in a situation when you start to be disrespectful with the opponent or in a way that is unacceptable in society, it is very dangerous."