Arsenal and Tottenham fined for melee after Eric Dier celebration

Players from both sides clash following Tottenham's equaliser

Arsenal and Tottenham have been fined £45,000 and £50,000 respectively for failing to control their players following Eric Dier's goal celebrations earlier this month.

Both clubs admitted an FA charge of failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during Arsenal's 4-2 win at the Emirates on December 2.

Both sets of players and benches were involved in a confrontation after Dier made it 1-1 in the 32nd minute of the game, and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino sprinted down the touchline to play peacemaker.

Spurs received a higher fine because they have a worst track record for similar incidents.

Eric Dier and Shkodran Mustafi exchange words following Tottenham's equaliser

Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen has since told Sky Sports News the melee showed "how much was at stake" in an "intense derby".

The penalties come just a day after another heated north London derby ended in a 2-0 win for Spurs at the Emirates in the Carabao Cup quarter-final - in a game which saw Dele Alli struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd.

Arsenal have identified an image of the fan after studying CCTV footage and are working with the Metropolitan Police to apprehend the culprit.