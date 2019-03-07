Tottenham's new stadium: All you need to know about the arena

A general view of Tottenham Hotspur's new White Hart Lane stadium

Tottenham are in contact with UEFA to assess the possibility of the club hosting Champions League matches in their new stadium this season, but what exactly awaits them in their new home?

Spurs were initially scheduled to play their home matches in the new arena from September 15, but the opening has been delayed on numerous occasions amid complications over construction and safety, forcing them to continue to use Wembley in the meantime.

After Tuesday's Champions League last-16 win over Borussia Dortmund, however, Mauricio Pochettino said he expects to play the quarter-finals, which will take place over two legs on April 9-10 and April 16-17, in the new White Hart Lane.

So here's everything you need to about the new stadium…

When did work begin?

Planning permission was submitted in 2009 but it wasn't until 2015 that the various hurdles were cleared and construction could finally begin.

An exterior view of Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium

What's the capacity?

It was originally proposed that the stadium would hold 58,000, but the capacity has gradually increased as the plans have evolved. The final capacity was confirmed last year as 62,062 - a considerable increase on White Hart Lane's 36,284.

That capacity includes a single-tier 'Kop' style stand which contains 17,500 seats. The idea is that it will be reminiscent of Borussia Dortmund's 'Yellow Wall' which has helped the German side generate one of the best matchday atmospheres in Europe.

Inside Tottenham's new stadium (Copyright: Nick Gregor)

The distance between the single tier and the goal line is just five metres - meaning fans will be closer to the action than at any other newly developed Premier League stadium.

With its overall capacity of 62,062, Tottenham's new stadium will be the second-largest club ground in England - behind only Manchester United's Old Trafford, which currently holds 74,994.

Tottenham's new home beats the Emirates Stadium, which holds 60,260, and also West Ham's London Stadium, which is currently capped at 60,000.

What are the other facilities?

The much talked-about VIP cheese room may have been scrapped, but there are plenty of other reasons to brie excited (sorry).

The stadium will have a wide range of hospitality and catering offerings, including food options ranging from burger and steak sandwiches to Asian street food and a 65-metre bar running the entire length of the goal line, which will be the longest bar in Europe.

Inside Tottenham's new stadium (Copyright: Nick Gregor)

The stadium also contains a 180-bedroom upscale hotel, while Michel Roux Jr, Chris Galvin and Dipna Anand have been named on the chef line-up for the stadium's Michelin-starred dining experiences.

The public square outside the stadium will provide what the club describes as a "focal point for supporters and community", with space for fan-themed events and local events run by the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation.

Among the other offerings is a 'Sky Walk' - a unique visitor attraction which will allow fans to climb the exterior of the stadium up to 40 metres high.

Tottenham's new stadium sits adjacent to the site of the old White Hart Lane

The stadium will be open 365 days a year, according to the club, with a museum and stadium tour on offer as well as retail experiences and conference and banqueting facilities.

What will it be called?

The new arena will be temporarily known as 'Tottenham Hotspur Stadium', with the intention being to sell the naming rights to the stadium in due course.

What are the season ticket prices?

Adult season ticket prices range from £795 to £2,200, while under-18s can expect to pay between £397.50 to £562.50.

The opening date is still unconfirmed

A new home for NFL?

Tottenham have a 10-year partnership with the NFL, making the new stadium a dedicated home for the sport in the United Kingdom.

The grass football pitch at the stadium will be retractable and sit above an artificial surface which will be used for NFL games - as well as concerts and other events. The stadium will be the first of its kind in the United Kingdom to have two pitches inside the same bowl.

At present, the NFL intend to host two NFL games at the stadium in 2019. Other customised designs for the NFL include a dedicated entrance on the east side of the stadium, dressing rooms and media facilities.