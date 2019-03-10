Hugo Lloris says Tottenham must win remaining Premier League games in top-four bid

Hugo Lloris says Spurs must win all of their remaining Premier League games

Hugo Lloris insists Tottenham have no tricks left up their sleeves as their grip on a Premier League top-four spot loosened even further.

Spurs were title contenders little over a fortnight ago but since then their league campaign has imploded as a 2-1 loss at Southampton made it three defeats from four.

Not only are they no longer in the running to win the title, they are now worriedly looking over their shoulder in their bid for a fourth-successive year of Champions League qualification.

"Yes, it's been four games now without a win," said Spurs captain Lloris when asked if he was worried about the league form.

"Especially against a team that you except to get points from. It's tough to lose games and it makes things very complicated for us.

"We had a good gap in the months before, now it has reduced and, like I said, we don't have a joker [card] anymore. We need to win every game until the end."

Lloris was not inclined to discuss the prospect of missing out on the top four but accepts something has to change, especially away from home where Spurs have lost their last three games.

"It's too early to talk about that," he said. "I don't want to talk about supposition, we will see what happens and we will see what we will deserve.

"We are still in the race and that is the most important thing, but for sure we need to change something, especially away from home."

Tottenham are not in Premier League action for three weeks due to the FA Cup next weekend and the international break.

They are heading to Barcelona for a short training camp this week where will make the most of some time off after a hectic run of games over the last few months.

"It's not so much about starting again, it is about getting that rest," said defender Ben Davies.

"We've had a hectic period since December and it's a nice break to get in a few good training sessions, working as a team again and get back to winning ways after it."