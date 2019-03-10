Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham may have to accept top four is currently their limit

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has warned his side they may have to accept the height of their current capabilities is to be a top-four club.

Spurs were keeping in touch with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League until recently but failure to win in their last four league games has seen them slip to 13 points behind leaders City.

Harry Kane's 200th senior career goal saw them take the lead away to Pochettino's former club Southampton on Saturday but a goal from Yan Valery and a stunning James Ward-Prowse free-kick saw them lose 2-1 at St Mary's.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all now looking to chase Spurs down as the race for a top-four spot hots up and Pochettino admits they may have to be realistic with regard to their current status.

"The position that we are in is a very good position," said Pochettino, who had to sit in the stands at St Mary's as he served the first of a two-match touchline ban for comments made to referee Mike Dean after they lost 2-1 at Burnley last month.

"Of course [we are] disappointed, in the last few Premier League games, we didn't win.

"But still we are in a position that everyone should sign for at the beginning of the season. It is difficult to predict the circumstances at the start of the season.

"To be in a very good position at the end of the season, maybe we need to understand that it is our limit to be there.

"If it is our limit, we need to take some decisions in the future."

Tottenham will face a tough task if they are to return to winning ways after the international break when they face Liverpool at Anfield on March 31 - live on Sky Sports Premier League.