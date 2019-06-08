Harry Kane ‘hurt’ after Tottenham and England heartache

Harry Kane is determined to learn from a challenging week ahead of the Premier League season returning

Harry Kane admits he has been “hurt” after suffering Champions League and Nations League heartache with Tottenham and England in the space of a week.

The striker returned from an eight-week injury layoff to lead the line for Spurs in their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1 before coming off the bench at half-time in his country's Nations League semi-final loss to the Netherlands on Thursday.

Kane admits he will think about those setbacks over the summer break but is determined to learn from a challenging week ahead of the return of the Premier League season.

"It hurts, it hurts a lot," he said. "Of course, this week could have been so different and as a professional athlete that is all you dream about, you dream about lifting trophies and winning games.

"So it will hurt over the summer, it isn't something you can just clear out of your mind but I think it is important, not just for me but the lads who have had tough years, to refresh as much as possible with their mind and their body.

"Then of course it comes thick and fast and before you know it we will be in the Premier League again and we will be talking again.

"But it hurts, there is nothing else I can say. I want to win and the boys want to win and the Spurs boys want to win but it wasn't our week. As an athlete you have to take that on the chin and the only thing you can do is learn from it."

The England skipper has also called on his international team-mates to continue to build on last summer's World Cup and positive results in the group stages of the Nations League going into Euro 2020, and says lessons must be

learned from their shortcomings against the Netherlands.

"It is important we learn from it for the qualifiers and of course the summer next year," he said of the result in Guimaraes. "We will take it on the chin as a team and we move on. We have got big things coming up as a nation. The chance to play in pretty much a home tournament is a great inspiration for all of us.

"To be honest, it would have been easy to take your foot off the gas after last summer and be happy with what we achieved but we got to the semi-final of the best 12 in Europe. We had a tough group with Spain and Croatia and we got through that - and that was progression.

"Of course it hurts again to lose in another semi-final like this but we are knocking on the door and that is what we have got to take inspiration from and with a big, big summer next year of course a lot can happen form now to then but as a team I feel we are building well towards that.

Kane wants England to build on recent progress

"That is the challenge now. We won't know until we get there of course but we have got to use these big games and big disappointments to motivate and help us learn.

"We are a young team but all of us now are playing in big games for club and country so it is a good sign where the nation is going but of course in those big moments it is down to us to progress and find a way to win and, we have got to qualify first, but that will hopefully be our challenge next year."

