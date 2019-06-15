Tottenham target Giovani Lo Celso valued around £70m by Real Betis

Giovani Lo Celso is valued around £70m by Real Betis, according to Sky sources

Real Betis are likely to accept a deal worth in the region of £70m for Tottenham target Giovani Lo Celso, according to Sky sources.

Spurs remain interested in the Argentina midfielder but the clubs are apart in their valuation, in part due to the fact the player has an £88m release clause.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Lo Celso wants to move to the Premier League this summer and is keen to work with compatriot Mauricio Pochettino in North London.

One source has told Sky Sports News the clubs remain in talks, with Spurs still hopeful of concluding a deal that would almost certainly smash their current transfer record of £38.4million for Davinson Sanchez.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are also in talks with Lyon over a deal for France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Pochettino is understood to have been given the chance to spend a significant chunk of Spurs' Champions League revenue early in this transfer window.

The club will then look to accrue further funds through player sales and reinvest in improving the squad ahead of next season.

There are expected to be changes in a number of positions including at both full-back positions, with Spurs targeting Ryan Sessegnon on the left and Hiroki Sakai on the right.