Dele Alli urges Tottenham Hotspur to use Champions League final defeat as motivation

Dele Alli has urged Tottenham to use their Champions League final heartache to spur them on for the new season.

The club reached their first European Cup final last season before losing 2-0 to Liverpool in a lacklustre showing.

However, Alli believes Tottenham are going in the right direction as they prepare for a new era and their first full season in their new stadium.

"It was obviously a great campaign but reaching the Champions League final and losing it is heartbreaking," Alli said.

"But we've got to try to use it as an advantage - taking the positives from it and driving us on this season.

"We've got a young squad, who've been together a little while with the manager and we're showing we're heading in the right direction."

Alli also opened up about his own injury frustrations last term, admitting it was mentally tough but that he has come back stronger from them.

"It was a difficult season for me and it was probably the most injuries I've ever had," admitted Alli.

"It's tough mentally as well as physically not playing and sitting on the sidelines when you want to be out there, helping the team.

"But you've got to move forward and try not to think about it too negatively.

"I've used the time to work on the things that weren't quite right, keep building and come back stronger.

"I feel like I've done that. I've got to keep working on those things throughout the season. I feel like I used the time well."