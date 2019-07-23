Vincent Janssen leaves Tottenham to join Mexican side Monterrey

Vincent Janssen has left Tottenham after three years at the club

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen has left the club to join Mexican side CF Monterrey.

The 25-year-old forward, who signed for Spurs for £17m from AZ Alkmaar in 2016, has scored just six goals for the club.

He was the top scorer in the Dutch Eredivise in his only season for AZ, where he also won the Dutch Player of the Year award before moving to north London.

Janssen was sent out on loan to Fenerbache for the 2017-18 season, where he netted four goals in 16 games in the Turkish top flight.

Janssen was out injured for most of last season after having surgery on a foot injury,