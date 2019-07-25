Tottenham's Daniel Levy says club do not feel transfer pressure

0:20 Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy insists his club are not under pressure to invest heavily in the transfer market Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy insists his club are not under pressure to invest heavily in the transfer market

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy insists his club are not under pressure to invest heavily in the transfer market despite signing an increased shirt sponsorship deal.

The north London club announced an eight-year agreement with AIA that will see the insurance company continue to sponsor the club's shirts until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Spurs will earn £40m-a-season from the deal, up from the £35m-a-year the previous agreement provided, putting them on a similar level to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

However, Levy insists the increased revenue will not force the club to act in the transfer market this summer, saying: "We don't feel the pressure. Our view is, wherever we can, we will improve the team.

"It's fair to say over recent years we have embarked on two very major capital projects which in the long-term will be a great benefit to the club."

Tanguy Ndombele joined Tottenham from Lyon for £63m earlier this month

Spurs did not sign a player between February 2018 and July 2019, but ended their inactivity in the market in spectacular fashion by breaking their transfer record to bring in Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this month.

