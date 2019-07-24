Mauricio Pochettino undecided over Tottenham strikers for new season

Mauricio Pochettino will wait for Tottenham's transfer activity to be completed before deciding his first-team strikers.

Vincent Janssen, who signed for Spurs for £17m from AZ Alkmaar in 2016, joined Mexican side Monterrey on Tuesday, with Fernando Llorente having already been allowed to leave the club when his contract expired this summer.

Harry Kane remains Spurs' only recognised first-team striker from last season, with Pochettino having opted to play Heung Min Son or Lucas Moura in advanced positions during Kane's injury absences.

But Pochettino is waiting to find out if chairman Daniel Levy will complete any more signings before turning to 17-year-old forward Troy Parrott, who started in Spurs' pre-season win over Juventus on Sunday.

"He's still so young but we will see what happens at the end of the transfer market," said Pochettino.

"If we still have the squad we have today of course he's going to have the chance to be part of the first team."

Fernando Llorente's potential return to Tottenham is not down to Pochettino

Pochetitno reiterated he is not in control of signings at Tottenham, who have broken their transfer record to bring in £53.8m midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon this summer.

"Always the club signs players, not Mauricio," said Pochettino.

"Of course in that structure sometimes you have more important part in your opinion and sometimes not. We share the success, and when they fail always the manager is responsible.

Asked if there was any chance of Llorente re-joining Spurs, Pochettino added: "I'm not the person you need to ask."