Lucas Moura signs new five-year deal at Tottenham

Lucas Moura has signed a new deal at Tottenham

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura has signed a new five-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Moura looks set to be an essential part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans at Tottenham this season, especially after their attempt to sign Paulo Dybala fell through on Deadline Day.

He said: "I'm so happy, it's very good news for me. I'm so happy here, I feel so comfortable here. Everyone is amazing - the fans, the club and I am so thankful for everything that the club gave me.

"Now I just need to give my best like I do always and show everyone that I love to play football and I want to bring a lot more for this club."

The 26-year-old arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018 for a fee of £25m and has gone on to make 60 appearances for the club.

Moura struggled in his first six months in England, but burst onto the scene in the Premier League last season, winning August's player of the month award after impressing with two goals in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

He then wrote himself into Spurs folklore with a hat-trick in the second half of the Champions League semi-final against Ajax.

Moura added: "My objective is always to be better and make the fans happy. I feel really like a family here. They have been fantastic since my first day here and that's why I think the adaptation was really fast.

"For this season I feel good things and I think we are better now, we are stronger and I think we can get a trophy. We have quality for this."

The Brazil international, capped 35 times by his country, is set to start for Spurs on Saturday as they begin their Premier League campaign at home to Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The Premier League is back and you can watch more games than ever before on Sky Sports. We'll show 128 Premier League games exclusively live - and have the first pick of matches every weekend.

We have new Saturday Night Football slots, with games every weekend at 5.30pm, Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

Plus, you'll be able to watch Premier League highlights shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website and app - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

As well as all that great live action, we'll also bring you Saturday Social (9.30am, Saturdays), Soccer AM (10.30am, Saturdays), Soccer Saturday (12pm, Saturdays), Sunday Supplement (10am, Sundays), Goals on Sunday (11.30am, Sundays) and The Debate (weeknights) for the best reaction and analysis.