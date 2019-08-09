Mauricio Pochettino: Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso can 'spark' Tottenham

2:11 Mauricio Pochettino says new Deadline Day signings Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon will 'bring good energy' to the squad and help achieve Spurs' targets Mauricio Pochettino says new Deadline Day signings Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon will 'bring good energy' to the squad and help achieve Spurs' targets

Mauricio Pochettino says summer arrivals Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso can "spark" Tottenham this season, and refused to comment on speculation linking Christian Eriksen with a move to Real Madrid.

Spurs signed Sessegnon from Fulham and Lo Celso from Real Betis on a season-long loan - with an option to buy - on Deadline Day, with Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele and Leeds' Jack Clarke also joining this summer.

Pochettino's side open their 2019-20 season at home to promoted side Aston Villa on Saturday, who along with Spurs have spent more than £100m on summer transfers, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino has lost just 1⃣ of 3⃣0⃣ #PL games v promoted teams with Tottenham.



Most PL points v promoted clubs since Aug 2014:

83 - Tottenham

75 - Liverpool

73 - Arsenal

73 - Man City



"I am very happy (with Tottenham's summer business)," Pochettino said. "I was happy with my squad and to add some more players, they can bring good energy and help us to achieve what we want.

"Our opponents have always been adding, but now was the time to add some new faces to motivate and spark our players, but also to create excitement for our fans.

"This season will be different, we start in our new stadium and we have to be ready for another exciting season and working hard to try and start tomorrow to win, which is our objective."

Spurs enjoyed a successful pre-season after reaching the Champions League final in the last campaign, winning the Audi Cup tournament by beating Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the final.

However, Pochettino feels other clubs in Europe will benefit from a longer summer transfer window, calling the decision to shorten the English deadline to August 8 a "mistake" and that it can "create a mess".

The Tottenham boss also refused to comment on speculation linking Christian Eriksen with a move to Real Madrid, with Manchester United ending their interest in the midfielder as they believe he has his heart set on a move to Spain.

"It is not right to talk about personal situations," he added. "It is all rumours. We can not waste time talking about every single rumour.

"The players who are here, I am more than happy to have. Of course, we are at this point where European clubs have 20 days more, and I think that was a big mistake.

"I think we need to go back and change to operate in the same way. The Premier League cannot give this advantage to the European clubs. It can create a mess in clubs in England."

Spurs were close to signing Paulo Dybala on Deadline Day after agreeing a £64.4m fee with Juventus for the Argentine forward, but the Serie A champions pulled out of negotiations because they failed to line up a replacement.

"It is true that we were linked with a lot of players, such as a name like you are telling me now (Paulo Dybala)," Pochettino said. "These are rumours and you never know if they are true.

"I cannot talk about rumours. Maybe yes, maybe no. We signed very good talented young players like Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele. They are still young and can improve."

