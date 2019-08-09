Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham Hotspur need silverware this season

Mauricio Pochettino came close to leading Tottenham to a trophy last season but just fell short

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham must win a trophy this season for it to be considered a success.

Pochettino has delivered four consecutive top-four finishes in the Premier League without Spurs spending as much money as their rivals, but his lack of silverware is often highlighted.

They came close to "touching glory" by getting to the Champions League final last season, where they lost to Liverpool, and they also reached the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Pochettino has seen Spurs spend north of £100m this summer in bringing Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke to the club as chairman Daniel Levy acted on his manager's demand to "behave like a big club" in the transfer market.

The Argentinian has previously said the FA Cup and Carabao Cup are not important, but now, with a new stadium and a strengthened squad, he knows he needs to start filling the trophy cabinet.

"My personal feeling is that starting my sixth season, I need to lift a trophy," he admitted. "Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Premier League or Champions League.

"I am not saying it is time. I don't want to put pressure on the team or the club.

"But if you ask me personally, this season is not about finishing in the top four to be successful - although of course maybe that matters for the club.

"But for me, it is about winning a title.

"If not, after last season's final, to be again in the top four and reach the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, it is like, 'Come on!'

"You are always there but you cannot touch the glory. That is personally - me. My personal target, objective, aim to be successful this season is to lift a trophy."

