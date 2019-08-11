Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele only showed glimpse of potential in debut

Tanguy Ndombele celebrates his equaliser in Tottenham's Premier League opener vs Aston Villa

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes club record-signing Tanguy Ndombele only showed a glimpse of his potential in his "fantastic" Premier League debut.

Ndombele arrived from Lyon in the summer for £63m and opened his Premier League account with a great equaliser on his debut as Tottenham rallied to beat Aston Villa 3-1 with two late Harry Kane goals.

The 22-year-old France international started slowly but grew as the game developed, however, Spurs boss Pochettino warned he will take time to settle into the English game and says there is much more to come.

Ndombele registered just three goals in all competitions for Lyon last season

Pochettino said: "It was a fantastic performance. But to be honest there is a lot to improve, he only showed 30 or 40 per cent of his potential. He has amazing potential to improve.

"It's one of the aspects he needs to work on, he didn't score too many goals at Lyon, but that is one of the areas that is a target for him to improve this season.

"It is so early, in his first game he scored. I am delighted for him, he is a player that arrived to the team from another country and it is always a difficult adaption and it is going to help him to feel happy and comfortable on the pitch and with his team."

Christian Eriksen made an impact off the bench amid transfer rumours

Ndombele's leveller came after the second-half introduction of team-mate Christian Eriksen, who added quality in the final third.

The 27-year-old Dane has been heavily linked with a move away from north London this summer and could still leave the club before the end of the European transfer window on September 2.

However, Pochettino revealed his decision to leave one of his star players on the bench was purely down to fitness reasons.

Pochettino added: "Of course when Christian went on to the pitch he was more fresh and had more quality, of course he is a top player. He helped the team to win the game, I am so happy.

"That is the advantage of a player that cannot play 90 minutes, but is on the bench and his quality can help you to achieve the victory."

Spurs will be looking to make it two wins from two on Saturday but face a tough trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

How to watch Premier League highlights

This season you can watch Premier League highlights just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app at full time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

You'll also be able to watch In-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.