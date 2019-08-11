Harry Kane says Spurs need to keep up with rivals to have chance in Premier League

Harry Kane scored his first goals at Tottenham's new stadium

Harry Kane knows how important it is for Tottenham to keep the early pace with Man City and Liverpool if they are to be Premier League title contenders.

City and the Reds eased to victory in their opening games of the season as the champions hammered West Ham 5-0 and Liverpool romped past Norwich 4-1.

Spurs needed a late Kane brace to ensure they got off to a winning start, beating Aston Villa 3-1 and the England captain says the two title favourites cannot be allowed to pull away.

"We kept up with them for a while last year but they blew ahead after January," Kane said ahead of next week's showdown with Pep Guardiola's City, live on Sky Sports.

4:38 Harry Kane talked Jamie Redknapp through his two goals in Tottenham's win over Aston Villa Harry Kane talked Jamie Redknapp through his two goals in Tottenham's win over Aston Villa

"We have to make sure we get off to a good start. Liverpool set the standard on Friday night and City before us, so it's important that we stay in touch as long as we can.

"We have full belief that we can go all the way but there's a long road ahead and we've got to be fully focused."

If Tottenham are going to challenge for the Premier League title then Kane's goals are going to be very important.

The 26-year-old was delighted to break his duck at Spurs' new stadium, netting for the first time at four attempts back in N17.

Man City vs Tottenham Live on

"It's something I've been thinking about for a while," he added. "I missed a few games towards the back end of last year and had the summer to think about what that would be like, so it was nice to do it and help the team to get a victory.

"I had four weeks off, the most I've had off in a few years now. I've had a good pre-season, been here from the start, worked with the team and everyone's feeling good.

"We've still got work to do, I've still got work to do in terms of fitness and things like that, but playing games will only help.

"I feel in a good place and hopefully I can continue doing what we've done."

It was the introduction off the bench of Christian Eriksen that changed the game against Villa, who led through John McGinn's goal before Tanguy Ndombele equalised for Spurs.

2:51 Highlights from Tottenham's 3-1 win against Aston Villa in the Premier League Highlights from Tottenham's 3-1 win against Aston Villa in the Premier League

The Dane's future is up in the air as he will not sign a new contract, but Kane hopes he sticks around.

"Obviously I've been playing with Chris now for five or six years and we all know the qualities he has: the assists, the passes, the goals," he said.

"Whether he starts or is on the bench, the most important thing from all of our points of view is that he gives everything for the team.

"Obviously there's been speculation about his future but as long as he's training hard and playing as hard as he can when he's here, that's all we can ask for. What will be will be but we're happy to have him.

"That's out of my hands. From our point of view as players, we do it on the pitch. We commit to the club and do as much as we can and whatever happens outside of our control, happens."