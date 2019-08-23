Christian Eriksen unfazed by Tottenham exit talk, says Mauricio Pochettino

Eriksen has one season remaining on his current Tottenham deal

Mauricio Pochettino says Christian Eriksen is unaffected by rumours linking the midfielder with a move away from Tottenham.

The Dane, 27, admitted in July that he would "like to try something new", while Real Madrid are reportedly interested in bringing him to the Bernabeu.

Eriksen featured in both of Spurs' opening Premier League games, helping them come back from 1-0 down to win against Aston Villa, and starting in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Regarding the playmaker's uncertain future, Pochettino said: "The player [Eriksen] is not affected about the rumours.

"There is nothing to say because we have one year more on the contract, but it is not the best situation for him and for everyone.

"He is handling it naturally, you can try to help as it is an important player in the dressing room.

"I was in this position as a player. It is not easy because of rumours and things that happened around you, but Christian is not affected by the situation and the rumours around him."

Prior to his team's clash with Manchester City, the Tottenham boss admitted he is feeling less "settled" than he had hoped due to the transfer window still being open across Europe.

Meanwhile, midfielder Victor Wanyama is in talks with Club Brugge over a possible move to the Belgian club.

Winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has also signed for Turkish side Besiktas.

The fee for the Frenchman is around £4.6m and Spurs will receive 50 per cent of the transfer fee if Besiktas choose to sell him in future.

