Christian Eriksen: I wish deciding future was like Football Manager
Last Updated: 03/09/19 10:49am
Christian Eriksen says he wishes his future could be decided "just like in Football Manager" after failing to secure a move away from Tottenham.
The Denmark international, who scored Spurs' opener in their 2-2 derby draw with Arsenal on Sunday, admitted in the summer that he was considering leaving the club this summer in order to "try something new".
Eriksen, who was linked with a move to Real Madrid, is in the final year of his contract and will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with European clubs from January 1.
"I wish I could decide just like in Football Manager, but unfortunately I can't," Eriksen told Danish publication Ekstra Bladet.
When asked whether the comments he made about his future were a mistake, Eriksen said: "No, it wasn't. But it is football and you never know what happens in football. Many things always come into play.
"To me it is not difficult to clear my head. I don't read much of what is written.
"And now I have been involved for many years, where there have been many rumours every year. But it's clear that it's been a little more fierce this year because my contract is about to expire.
"I know a lot of people are interested in where I want to play. That's the way it is. This is how it is in a top club if you have done well. There will always be rumours."