Christian Eriksen: I wish deciding future was like Football Manager

Christian Eriksen has 10 months remaining on his Tottenham contract

Christian Eriksen says he wishes his future could be decided "just like in Football Manager" after failing to secure a move away from Tottenham.

The Denmark international, who scored Spurs' opener in their 2-2 derby draw with Arsenal on Sunday, admitted in the summer that he was considering leaving the club this summer in order to "try something new".

Eriksen, who was linked with a move to Real Madrid, is in the final year of his contract and will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with European clubs from January 1.

"I wish I could decide just like in Football Manager, but unfortunately I can't," Eriksen told Danish publication Ekstra Bladet.

When asked whether the comments he made about his future were a mistake, Eriksen said: "No, it wasn't. But it is football and you never know what happens in football. Many things always come into play.

"To me it is not difficult to clear my head. I don't read much of what is written.

"And now I have been involved for many years, where there have been many rumours every year. But it's clear that it's been a little more fierce this year because my contract is about to expire.

"I know a lot of people are interested in where I want to play. That's the way it is. This is how it is in a top club if you have done well. There will always be rumours."