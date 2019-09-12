Mauricio Pochettino reveals missed Kieran Trippier text after Tottenham boss changes number

Mauricio Pochettino recently changed his phone number

Mauricio Pochettino says Kieran Trippier tried to contact him to explain he felt his words had been "twisted" while on international duty, when he appeared to criticise the club's handling of his departure.

The England right-back claimed last week that he "didn't really get an answer" when he asked the chairman Daniel Levy about his future in the summer, before a £22m switch to Atletico Madrid.

Pochettino revealed Trippier sent him a text this week but he did not receive it after changing numbers, leaving Harry Kane to pass on the message on the player's return from international duty.

Kieran Trippier said after the Champions League final that he planned to hold talks with Mauricio Pochettino in the summer

The Spurs boss said: "I didn't see [Trippier's comments], but I heard about it. I can explain how I feel. We had a conversation where he explained he was going to move to Atletico Madrid - nothing more.

"Yesterday (Wednesday) when Harry Kane arrived back he said to me 'did you get Kieran's text?' I said 'no' because I changed my number. Maybe because he doesn't have the new number.

"Because he believe his words were twisted - I don't know nothing more. Kieran translated this message to me through Harry Kane. He wanted to tell me. But I've got no problem with Kieran.

"In football decisions happen and players move from one club to another. What happened, happened and we need to move on and he needs to think of Atletico Madrid and be happy there.

"There's no point to talk about if something happened or didn't happen. The reality is one reality, but who is right in all this process? There's no point in talking. But I keep very good memories from him."

"After the summer he came to see me, he asked me for a meeting and said 'gaffer, I think I have a good possibility and for different reasons I would like to accept the offer from Atletico Madrid'.

"He didn't ask me nothing - only communicated whether the club were going to accept the offer. Nothing more.

"It wasn't a conversation - you want me? Or you don't want me? It was so clear. He played the final, when I had plenty of different options, with Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Kyle Walker-Peters. But he played the final. My actions talk more than my mouth."