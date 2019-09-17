Hugo Lloris says Tottenham do not have the 'profile' for constant Champions League success

Hugo Lloris says it is hard to compare Tottenham to some of the more well-established clubs in the Champions League

Hugo Lloris says Tottenham are still not built to win the Champions League, despite their run to the final last season.

Spurs made the last two for the first time in their history but they ultimately fell just short against Liverpool in Madrid.

The challenge now is to prove that was not just a one-off, but the Tottenham captain thinks it is a tough ask when they are up against teams with more calibre in this competition.

"I think with a lot of humility there are some clubs that have the profile to win Champions League every season - historically and with the talent they have in the squad," Lloris said.

"They put a stamp on this competition. That's not the case for Tottenham.

"But as we saw last year, everything is possible if you have the belief, the talent and the discipline. Why not be back again?

"But obviously we have a different profile to that type of club - Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich. That type of club.

Tottenham were beaten by Liverpool in last season's Champions League final

"It's not a lack of ambition. When we go on the pitch, it's to win, whoever is the opponent in front of us. We don't want to look too far forward."

Spurs' squad is still full of talent and the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Heung-Min Son and Jan Vertonghen are reaching the peak of their careers.

Lloris is hoping they can all play their part to help Spurs get over the line and win their first trophy since 2008.

"Now we've arrived at an age where we've got the experience to have an impact towards the team," he added.

1:12 Maurico Pochettino says his side are looking to 'repair the damage' after a 'painful' Champions League final defeat Maurico Pochettino says his side are looking to 'repair the damage' after a 'painful' Champions League final defeat

"Hopefully we will go in the same way.

"When you arrive at a level, the important thing is to do everything to stay at the same level, especially the level we arrived at last year, as the runner-up of the Champions League.

"It's not a coincidence. We're doing something well, we're building something strong.

"But we cannot drop the level. We need to build the consistency to improve, to get even closer to what we are all looking for - trophies."