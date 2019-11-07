Hugo Lloris: Tottenham goalkeeper undergoes surgery on dislocated left elbow

Hugo Lloris dislocated his elbow and sustained ligament damage against Brighton last month

Hugo Lloris has undergone surgery on his dislocated left elbow but Tottenham still expect the goalkeeper to return to training early next year.

The Spurs captain was ruled out until January at the earliest by the Premier League club after he fell awkwardly during their 3-0 defeat against Brighton on October 5.

Tottenham initially stated the World Cup-winning goalkeeper would not require surgery.

"Surgery was advised after further reviews by specialists found the elbow remained unstable," a club statement read.

"Our club captain remains on course to return to training in the early part of next year."

Paulo Gazzaniga has since started in goal for Tottenham's last five games in all competitions and kept clean sheets in Spurs' two Champions League victories against Red Star Belgrade.

Tottenham, who sit 11th in the Premier League, host Sheffield United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.