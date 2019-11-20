Jose Mourinho will not change his style after taking Tottenham job

0:58 Jamie Carragher believes people connected with Tottenham will have concerns about the style of football Jose Mourinho will implement at the club Jamie Carragher believes people connected with Tottenham will have concerns about the style of football Jose Mourinho will implement at the club

Tottenham supporters will be concerned about Jose Mourinho's style of football - but the new head coach will not be changing his ways, says Jamie Carragher.

Mourinho was named Spurs' new boss on Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after Mauricio Pochettino was relieved of his duties.

It is the Portuguese's first job since being sacked by Manchester United in December amid criticism of his brand of football and relationship with the players.

In the aftermath of Pochettino's departure, Carragher told Sky Sports News the move was "out of order".

Speaking again on Wednesday afternoon, he said: "There will be concern over the style and that's not just after Pochettino.

"Tottenham are known for playing a certain way, similar to what Manchester United supporters spoke about when Jose got the job there.

"So that could be a problem for him going forward if it's a similar type of football he produced at Manchester United.

"But Jose has his way of doing things. He's not going to change for Tottenham. They've brought Jose Mourinho as they feel he can bring trophies and he'll do it his way.

"I don't think the position Spurs are in in the league has got anything to do with how Jose will set up and play his football."

Tottenham enjoyed a successful 2018/19 campaign, reaching their first ever Champions League final and once again finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

But their European heroics masked their domestic form, which began to crumble in February and has not improved this season - they have won just six of their last 24 league games.

Spurs are currently 14th in the table but, while Carragher believes there could be issues over Mourinho's style, he is in no doubt the head coach will improve his new side.

"I don't think it's any big deal where they are right now," said Carragher. "They're not in a great position but I think before you know it, as you go into the new year, I'm sure Tottenham will be challenging for the top four positions and certainly be in European positions.

"But there's no doubt if Jose's not successful at Tottenham that will be one of the things that maybe people in our position and certainly Tottenham supporters throw back at him."

How Jose to Spurs happened: Sky Sports News analysis

The deal to take Mourinho to Tottenham was brokered by Israeli super-agent Pini Zahavi - the man who took Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world record £200m deal.

Initial negotiations began between chairman Daniel Levy and Zahavi following Tottenham's 1-1 draw at home to Watford over three weeks ago.

4:21 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol explains the reasons behind Daniel Levy's decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol explains the reasons behind Daniel Levy's decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino

Those negotiations continued for more than a fortnight - and only in the last week have face-to-face talks between Levy and Mourinho taken place in London.

Discussions centred around the present squad, the style of play Mourinho would adopt, and potential transfer budgets. While Mourinho believes the squad is strong, it is under-achieving. Funds will be made available if deemed necessary.

Relations between Levy, the board and their manager Pochettino had turned sour in recent months.

In particular, Pochettino's suggestion that he had planned to leave Tottenham if they had won the Champions League final in June was bad for the morale of the whole club, not just the players - and was seen as a big mistake.

Frustrations grew that Pochettino was being linked to Real Madrid and Manchester United, but never said 'this is my club; I want to stay here'. When results and performances continued to nosedive, the decision was taken to sack him.

Behind the scenes, Tottenham's board were becoming increasingly frustrated by Pochettino's demeanour. Levy felt that his manager had been given the players he wanted. However, at times, he felt the atmosphere at Spurs' training ground was toxic. Pochettino was unhappy and that had a significant effect on players and staff.

Tottenham's defeat at home to Newcastle raised huge concerns within the club hierarchy. His relations with a number of key players appeared damaged. This, combined with worsening results, led Levy to decide he needed to act.

Souness: 'Angry' Mourinho the right man

Mourinho, who has been working as a Sky Sports pundit, will bring a "pragmatic approach" at Tottenham, according to his recent colleague Graeme Souness, which will bring silverware too.

1:12 Graeme Souness believes it is the ideal time for Jose Mourinho to join Tottenham, and expects him to deliver trophies to the club Graeme Souness believes it is the ideal time for Jose Mourinho to join Tottenham, and expects him to deliver trophies to the club

"I have crossed swords with Jose many times in my career as a football pundit, recently I have got to work with him and his knowledge is exceptional, he understands our game," Souness told Sky Sports News.

"He is walking into a job in our game with no surprises, he knows what's ahead of him, he knows the players he is playing against and will have a real grasp of the players he is working with.

"He has won trophies wherever he's been and I would expect him to do the same at Spurs. They've won something like two trophies in 28 years, for a big club, that's just not good enough.

"They need someone who can turn what is perceived to be attacking attractive football into a slightly more pragmatic approach that will put some silverware in the boardroom. He is a perfect fit for them."