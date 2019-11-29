Metropolitan Police seek men over disorder between Tottenham and Ajax fans

Tottenham and Ajax fans clashed ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg in London on April 30

Metropolitan Police have appealed for assistance in identifying 10 men they want to speak to in connection with disorder which occurred ahead of Tottenham's match against Ajax in April.

Fans from both clubs were involved in disorder ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg on April 30, which ended in a 1-0 win for Ajax.

Police say a fight broke out between the two sets of supporters at the junction of High Road and Brereton Road, with "glass bottles, bricks and concrete slabs" thrown during the incident.

Can you help identify 10 people believed to be involved in disorder before last season's #Tottenham #Ajax game on 30 April? Call 02082469386 with info. https://t.co/HcWR2ifM3Q — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

Detectives have already identified a number of individuals involved in the violence.

Four Ajax supporters were jailed in June after pleading guilty to affray at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.

Police are now looking to identify 10 more men, all believed to be Tottenham supporters, in relation to the incident.

Detective Matt Simpson from the Met's Public Order Investigation Team, said: "I would urge anyone with information on the identity of these individuals to come forward and assist us with our enquiries.

"Officers faced unacceptable levels of violence before this football match, with groups of men arming themselves with bricks and bottles.

"We have made a number of identifications already but we are now appealing for the assistance of the public in identifying the remainder.

"Anyone who recognises those pictured should call us directly on 0208 2469386 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."