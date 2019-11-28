Jose Mourinho: Tottenham need time to adapt to new head coach, says Giovani Lo Celso

1:28 Tottenham pair Giovani Lo Celso and Juan Foyth admit Jose Mourinho's new ideas will take time to implement Tottenham pair Giovani Lo Celso and Juan Foyth admit Jose Mourinho's new ideas will take time to implement

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso believes it will take time to adapt to new head coach Jose Mourinho's methods, but admits it has been a positive start for the Portuguese boss.

Two wins from his first two games in charge, including a 4-2 comeback victory over Olympiakos to reach the Champions League last 16, have left Tottenham fans singing the praises of Mourinho.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has promised the Spurs faithful "passion" and has brought in an exciting young coaching staff, including 30-year-old assistant Joao Sacremento from Lille.

Lo Celso scored on his full debut against Red Star Belgrade

Despite his instant impact in north London, Lo Celso told Sky Sports News: "We know that it takes time when you've got a new coaching staff, a new head coach.

"It takes time for the team to take on board all the new ideas - we know they bring with them new ways of working, new methods, new ideas.

"The main thing is this period started with a victory initially and that gives confidence, not only to the players, but also to the coaching staff and manager as well.

"I think it will take time to really take on board the new ideas and tactics, but I think we've started well and that's a positive."

Fellow Argentina international Juan Foyth agrees Mourinho will look to implement his values over time, and admits his arrival has given the Spurs players the boost they need.

0:36 Mourinho praises a ballboy for his quick thinking that led to Spurs' equaliser in their 4-2 win over Olympiakos Mourinho praises a ballboy for his quick thinking that led to Spurs' equaliser in their 4-2 win over Olympiakos

Foyth said: "When he arrived, he said we have to go slow. We must not change everything quick. We have to get his idea slow and I think to me and to all the players he tried to give us confidence and see us all happy.

"From the first day he arrived he started to talk with all the players individually and with the squad, and I think that helps."

Lo Celso struggled with successive hip injuries upon his arrival at Tottenham and has been an unused substitute in both of Mourinho's matches in charge.

When asked if he thinks he can break into the team and become a regular starter under Mourinho, he replied: "It's all about trying to do the best for the team. It's the manager's decision at the end of the day, we're just professional players.

"I'm here first and foremost to improve and grow as a player and an individual and give 100 per cent on the training field and on the pitch. After that, it's down to the manager to decide."

Foyth has made just one start this season, in the Champions League against Red Star Belgrade

'We are grateful to Pochettino'

Former manager Mauricio Pochettino amassed a strong contingent of Spurs players from his native Argentina including Lo Celso and Foyth, along with Erik Lamela and Paulo Gazzaniga.

Foyth is thankful for Pochettino's faith in him over the past two-and-a-half seasons, but admits the team have to kick on under new management.

He said: "We are very grateful to Mauricio and all his staff.

"For me, they were two great seasons but now we've changed the manager and we have to change the idea as well slowly - they know how to work and we are confident in our team and their staff.

"When you change the manager, the atmosphere changes a bit and with the two wins everything is easier, so I hope we can continue in the same way.

"When you win that gives you confidence and makes it easier to work in the week. I hope we can win again the next game and still work in the same way."

Lo Celso is yet to appear under Mourinho

'Spurs need to aim high'

Mourinho has 20 major trophies to his name, including three Premier League and two Champions League titles, and will be looking to guide Spurs to their first silverware since the League Cup success in 2008.

Lo Celso joined Tottenham on loan following their run to the Champions League final last season and believes the club have got to aim high despite their disappointing start to the campaign.

The 23-year-old said: "We know that a club with the stature of Tottenham Hotspur has to aim high, has to aspire to great things. We know that in the league we have got to finish as high as we possibly can.

"It's been a big step for us, qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League, so that's a real boost for us. What we're hoping now is to put a couple of wins together and if we could get on a longer winning run, that would be great.

"We've got a very busy period coming up, with the festive programme, which we know is going to be tough and complicated. There are some difficult games in that period, but we are very positive and up for it.

"It's a fantastic stadium, probably one of the best training facilities to be found anywhere in the world and we've got supporters who back the team and cheer the team on at all times - that's all that you need at a big club to succeed.

"Our aim has got to be to keep improving and we know that with being a footballer and representing Tottenham comes with great responsibility. It's through hard work that we can continue to improve. Aspirations for a club like this are always high."