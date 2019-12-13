Jose Mourinho won't betray Christian Eriksen's trust by discussing private talks

Christian Eriksen is yet to start in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has pledged not to break the trust of Christian Eriksen by revealing the nature of their recent talks.

The Denmark international is understood to have told Mourinho of his plans to leave the club either at the end of his contract in the summer, or in January if he can be sold.

Mourinho has won four of his opening six games in charge at Spurs

Mourinho, though, would not be drawn on exactly what Eriksen has told him.

"I only know his contract ends at the end of the season and the conversations I have had with Christian are private conversations that I am not going to share," he said.

"I think it is a personal thing. I am not going to share.

"He was so honest with me and I was so honest with him that our relationship is really, really good.

Eriksen is free to speak to other clubs in January

"We have a very good relationship that started on day one. I am not going to betray that trust and relationship.

"I just share these intimate conversations with the structure of the club, and Christian obviously knows I am an important part of the club and my job is to share with the structure but to you, it is not for me to say.

"It is up to Christian to tell anything he wants to or not."

Tottenham vs Chelsea Live on

Eriksen's chances of a move to a top European club have been hindered by a severe dip in form recently. His relationship with fans has begun to suffer as a result, but Mourinho is standing by the player.

"Every time I play him I think he shows clearly the quality he has and he tries to help the team when he's on the pitch, which is an important thing for me, independent of his future," Mourinho said.

1:21 Jose Mourinho insisted that Tottenham's poor start to the season is not representative of where the team are at. Jose Mourinho insisted that Tottenham's poor start to the season is not representative of where the team are at.

"Every player has ups and downs and sometimes it's not because of contracts, it's because of other things. I really don't feel comfortable to speak about his situation.

"Is he a fantastic player? Of course he is but I cannot say more."

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Burnley in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Given Eriksen's likely departure, Mourinho could do with Erik Lamela returning to fitness as soon as possible.

The Argentinian has not played since October 22 due to a hamstring injury and Mourinho has not even seen him in a training session.

However, he is nearing the end of his rehabilitation and the boss hopes Lamela will be back for the festive period.

Erik Lamela has not played since October

"Been out for two months... not one training session with me. Never," Mourinho said.

"I'm still waiting for his first training session. Hopefully soon. I hope I can have him for Christmas.

"When I say Christmas I'm not saying Chelsea on the 22nd. But I hope maybe the 28th, first of January.

"I need him. If I am to play with more defensive players than I do and have only one or two attackers then I have two on the bench.

"In this moment with Dele (Alli) and Son (Heung-min) and (Harry) Kane then we have not attacking players on the bench. So I need Lamela."