Charlie's Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas is back with his latest batch of Premier League predictions - he foresees more success for Leicester and Liverpool.

Leicester vs Norwich - Saturday, 3pm

This is another difficult one to pitch up for Super 6. Leicester are free-scoring and great defensively, so this is an easy one you would have thought for the home side. If you make it open with Leicester then you will be in trouble - every one of them wants the ball. That's all they do in training. Training used to be about keeping yourself fit but that's how the game has evolved over the years.

They are better to watch than the title-winning side, better going forward and defensively. They have not won anything yet, so that's where the question lies. I think many will go for a high-scoring match with this one and it could easily be five or six, but it's three for me.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley vs Newcastle, Saturday, 3pm

It is a very tough fixture. I suggested that Steve Bruce was ahead of Rafael Benitez with the job he has been doing, which people argued by saying Rafa did a great job. I never said he didn't, but Bruce has been getting these guys going. Allan Saint-Maximin's injury will be a big blow and they are still going to be in a relegation scrap in my opinion.

Bruce knows how to set these teams up, he knows how to tighten defensively, but he had to keep Miguel Almiron in the team - he gives something to the team. Burnley are so inconsistent and are liable to make mistakes at the back. They rely too much on Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood. They are a very good pair but there will be one day where one is cold and the other has the stress and strain. They did well for a while but you need goals from wide areas or midfield to complement this too. I can't separate them and Newcastle will get something again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa, Saturday, 3pm

Aston Villa have played some nice stuff under Dean Smith, but I do not trust the defensive setup. The performances have looked good but the league table does not lie. Jack Grealish and John McGinn started the season superbly. They have finally found a position for Grealish, which is off the left. We know what Sheffield United are all about - that is energy and drive, and making the opposition make mistakes. With high wing-backs, they will force Villa back and I can see them getting joy here. It will be a low-scoring match.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Bournemouth, Saturday, 3pm

This scoreline is going to be unpredictable to work out. This is where Jeff Stelling will be sitting smug for his £250,000. Bournemouth don't score goals now - they are better defensively but are not getting the points. Chelsea got through to the knockout stages of the Champions League so they will be full of confidence.

Willian has been different class as much as the youngsters have excelled. I do see a comfortable Chelsea win. I don't know how Bournemouth will park up in this one. They used to come and play but I don't think they will do that, so this is a hard one to call.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs Watford, Saturday, 12.30pm

The games that have come Liverpool's way have been excellent - they haven't needed to be at their best. They appear to look vulnerable but then they win. It isn't luck. There is a certain amount of ability and desire with them that we can see is driving them forwards. People don't think they can keep going like this but when you are going against a team with a manager who is trying to lift things, it does suit you. Troy Deeney, Etienne Capoue and Abdoulaye Doucoure are the key players for Watford and always the ones you could rely on, but question marks are surrounding the likes of Jose Holebas and Adrian Mariappa.

Liverpool can afford to rest two out of the three front players and still have enough to get three points. Mohamed Salah has scored in successive matches but hasn't been playing well and Roberto Firmino has not been brilliant. Sadio Mane has been carrying them. I see a very comfortable afternoon nevertheless. It may take them time to break Watford down though.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Southampton vs West Ham, Saturday, 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

I don't think Ralph Hasenhuttl is under pressure. I still feel they are trying to solve problems in-house - I think it would be foolish to get rid as I don't think he has done a bad job, and the timing would be poor too. Their buying policy in the last three seasons has been poor and players have let them down.

I am amazed Manuel Pellegrini is still there - they may be waiting to see who they can get in. It is complete madness at West Ham currently and it is going to continue here.

They would be mad not to go for David Moyes and actually give him a long-term contract this time. The fans would not be enamoured by it, while Everton fans have been disrespectful about him coming back, but that is where they could go to get more encouragement, drive and honesty. Southampton can edge this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United vs Everton, Super Sunday, 2pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

This is a proper Sunday. It was great to see 'Big Dunc' with his wholehearted honesty when Everton scored their third.

Everton do not know what style they want as they have had such a variety of managers. Are Manchester United turning the corner? It certainly looked that way against Manchester City and they could be on course for the top four now. Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial looked brilliant, while Scott McTominay's aggression was good once again.

United do give the ball away cheaply and I am unconvinced about them for the top four. They will continue to grind it away and they will get another promising and positive result here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Manchester City, Super Sunday, 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

We can guarantee goals in this one. I am going to go for a high scoreline here. Man City posted an emphatic win midweek but have major problems at the back. The Arsenal strikers looked as though they were more up for it and are scoring. Bukayo Saka played his part in the draw at Standard Liege, as did Gabriel Martinelli off the bench - we have some real promising youngsters. These are the games that they haven't got a result in and I am not expecting one here.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sometimes do not turn up in these games, if they get picked that is. I really have sympathy for Bernd Leno. He is a top-class goalkeeper but he will make mistakes as all goalkeepers do. He is playing behind a defence who do not protect him. There will be loads of goals in this.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-4 (25/1 with Sky Bet)

Wolves vs Tottenham, Sunday, 2pm

This is a cracking game. Tottenham's defence is leaking goals, but you could see the delight on Jose Mourinho's face walking away with a 3-1 defeat at Bayern Munich in midweek. Ryan Sessegnon scored the goal which was a positive for him and the team, but nobody played well. He is having to continue the way their habits are. Wolves are unbeaten in 11 which is remarkable from their slow start. They have enough in the squad at the moment. - Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez are both in form and they love an open game of football - they do not like having to manipulate the ball. I am going to go with an entertaining Wolves win.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (33/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace vs Brighton, Monday Night Football, 8pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

This fixture always seems to be feisty and passionate. Brighton are a different team, they are a positive and a get-on-the-ball side but Crystal Palace have a really nice balance at the moment. They are both in league positions you would not have expected. Their points level is way ahead of schedule and they have nice gaps to everybody else. Will Brighton, the way they play in this situation, have enough on the ball?

These are the games that inspirational individuals turn up and make the difference. This day will belong to Wilfried Zaha and Palace will win.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

