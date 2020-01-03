Harry Kane injury: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho fears worst for 'irreplaceable' striker

Harry Kane suffered an injury in the defeat to Southampton

Jose Mourinho is "totally convinced" Harry Kane will be out for some time with a hamstring injury and admits the striker is "irreplaceable".

The Tottenham striker limped out of the 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day and will miss the FA Cup third-round fixture against Middlesbrough.

Mourinho hoped to have confirmation of the extent of Kane's injury on Friday.

"If you ask me just my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more bad news than good news, what the player felt, Harry Kane leaving a match the way he did," he said.

"He didn't think twice, didn't take him two seconds to realise the severity of the situation."

Mourinho said it is "too soon" for 17-year-old Troy Parrott to fill Kane's boots, but that he is "not thinking about the [transfer] market".

Eriksen could be sold in January

Mourinho is unsure if Christian Eriksen will still be at Tottenham in February

The Tottenham head coach was unsure if Christian Eriksen will be sold in January but admitted it is a possibility.

Inter Milan are one of several clubs to have contacted Eriksen's representatives about his future, according to Sky in Italy.

The 27-year-old's Tottenham contract is expiring in the summer and he is free to speak to foreign clubs this month.

Spurs would prefer to sell Eriksen in January if he will not sign a new contract, but there are expected to be more suitors for him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

More to follow...