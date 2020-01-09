Heung-Min Son's solo stunner gets Gilette's Precision Play of the month

0:38 The Precision Play of the Month with Gillette UK comes from Tottenham's 5-0 win over Burnley, as Son Heung-min scored one of the goals of the season with an incredible solo run and finish that started in his own half! The Precision Play of the Month with Gillette UK comes from Tottenham's 5-0 win over Burnley, as Son Heung-min scored one of the goals of the season with an incredible solo run and finish that started in his own half!

Heung-Min Son's stunning 85-yard run and finish against Burnley has landed the flying Spurs winger a monthly award.

Son's incredible run from his own half, beating five Clarets defenders en route to goal in Tottenham's 5-0 demolition on December 7 has been named the Gillette Precision Play of the Month.

His run took a little over 11 seconds from beginning to end and after shrugging after challenges from the Burnley defence, he fired the ball past Nick Pope for arguably the best goal of his impressive career.

The Gillette Precision Play of the Month looks at a variety of stats and angles to break down the best goals from the month's action. Viewers who vote for their Play of the Month can win a variety of prizes from Gillette for taking part.

