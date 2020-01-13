Christian Eriksen: Jose Mourinho says he understands Tottenham midfielder's dip in performance

2:58 Jose Mourinho says he agrees with Tottenham supporters who jeered Christian Eriksen for his below-par performance against Liverpool on Saturday Jose Mourinho says he agrees with Tottenham supporters who jeered Christian Eriksen for his below-par performance against Liverpool on Saturday

Jose Mourinho says he understands why Christian Eriksen was criticised for his performance against Liverpool and says he would be an "idiot" not to see the issue.

Eriksen was jeered off by sections of the home support at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs lost 1-0 to the Premier League leaders on Saturday.

Mourinho says he agrees with the fans' assessment on the Denmark midfielder's performance but says he has a degree of sympathy for the player and his circumstances.

"One thing is to not put in his best performance, that is Christian Eriksen and so many players around the world. For different reasons you have better seasons than others, better matches than others," he said.

"If you ask me if I think this is the best Christian Eriksen - I have to be honest and say no.

"If you ask me if I know the reasons - I'm not an idiot, I have been in football for many years. I know clearly that a player in this situation is not a player that - even if he wants, I am not blaming or criticising the player - it is normal that he doesn't perform at the highest level.

"I can also say that he is helping us in matches that he is playing. He had positives performances and contributions. If I remember the game against Olympiakos. He came in and gave us a lot, the same against Norwich.

"Our fans thought he didn't have a great performance against Liverpool - I have to agree with that."

Inter Milan are awaiting a response after making a contract offer to Eriksen's agent, according to Sky in Italy.

Mourinho seemed to rule out an imminent transfer for Eriksen, saying the 27-year-old will be involved in Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay against Middlesbrough due to the number of injuries in his squad.

"He plays tomorrow," Mourinho said. "After that I have a match on Saturday and maybe he plays. I cannot tell you more than that.

"Again, we are in our limits. We have important injuries and every player we have has to be ready to help the team. We are not in a condition to think any different than that."

Jose waiting on Gedson Fernandes news

Gedson Fernandes is expected to arrive at Tottenham's training ground on Monday ahead of completing an 18-month loan deal from Benfica.

However, Mourinho kept his cards close to his chest when pushed on how close Spurs were to sealing the transfer, maintaining the midfielder was still a Benfica player.

Gedson Fernandes is expected to arrive at Spurs' training ground on Monday

"I'm waiting for news, but when I say I am waiting the news could come or not," he revealed.

"I'm more worried about Middlesbrough than the market. Of course, with the rules even if you get the player you cannot play him in a replay.

"I cannot answer because I don't know if we are getting him, he's a Benfica player.

"I don't think the Benfica coach and president, both my friends, will be happy if I speak about one of their players."

