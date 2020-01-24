Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says FA Cup as important as Premier League

0:33 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says the FA Cup is of equal priority to the Premier League this season Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says the FA Cup is of equal priority to the Premier League this season

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he is treating the FA Cup in the "same way" as the Premier League, as Spurs aim to overcome their trophy drought.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's appointment of Mourinho, following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino in November, signalled an ambition to win trophies.

Mourinho recognises the FA Cup is likely to be his side's best opportunity to pick up their first piece of major silverware since the League Cup victory in 2008.

Tottenham travel to Southampton, where they lost 1-0 on New Year's Day, on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round, and Mourinho, who won the FA Cup with Chelsea in 2007, insists he will be treating the tie like a Premier League match.

Mourinho said: "It's just a game. I don't even want to think about the competition. If it was Southampton away in the Premier League it would be exactly the same for me. Nothing changes.

"In the FA Cup, let's see. In this moment there are 32 teams, let's try to be in the last 16.

Harry Kane injured his left hamstring against Southampton on New Year's Day

"[Southampton] are really good, they are strong. I expect a team 24 hours fresher than another, because they have 24 hours advantage (playing a day earlier than Spurs in midweek).

"A team with big self-esteem, big confidence and a very difficult team to play against. It's going to be hard.

"We have to fight against so many things we cannot control. The only thing we can control is the spirit that the players showed (against Norwich). We are going to try."

'Parrott could play in FA Cup'

Tottenham's hunt for a striker in the January transfer window continues, with Real Sociedad's Willian Jose in talks over a move, as Harry Kane is out with a hamstring injury until at least April.

The only recognised striker Spurs now have in their squad is exciting 17-year-old prospect Troy Parrott, but Mourinho has previously admitted he is not ready for the step up to Premier League football yet.

Troy Parrott made his Premier League debut against Burnley in December

Asked whether Parrott is ready to play in the FA Cup on Saturday, Mourinho replied: "He is ready to work with us every day, like he's doing. He trains with the group.

"After training he has a special programme of individual development of his qualities as a striker and this club takes very good care of the players.

"If he has to play with us he will do his best, he will show his good qualities, he will show his frailties because in this moment he is a 17-year-old kid with frailties in his game.

"It's possible that he is selected for the game."