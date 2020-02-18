Tottenham's Heung-Min Son out for a 'number of weeks' with broken arm

Tottenham's Heung-Min Son will need surgery after suffering a fractured right arm at Aston Villa on Sunday and is expected to be out for a number of weeks.

Son suffered the injury in a first-minute challenge with Villa's Ezri Konsa but went on to complete the match and scored twice - including a stoppage-time winner in the 3-2 victory.

A Tottenham statement read: "Heung-Min Son is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm.

"The South Korea international suffered the injury during our win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

"Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son's rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks."

Son has been their most reliable threat since Harry Kane was ruled out, with six goals in his last five games.

Son has 16 goals this season in all competitions.