Troy Parrott scores for Tottenham U23s with Maurizio Pochettino also on scoresheet

Troy Parrott has struggled to break into the Tottenham first team

Troy Parrott scored eight minutes into Tottenham U23s' victory over Wolves, with a little help from Mauricio Pochettino's son.

Parrott has seen his first-team game-time limited despite Spurs suffering a shortage of strikers due to injury, with the 18-year-old only called from the bench in the final few minutes as Tottenham lost to Wolves at home in the Premier League on Sunday.

But the Republic of Ireland international wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet on Monday night in the PL2 clash for the U23s, as he was on hand to convert a pass from former Spurs boss Pochettino's son, Maurizio.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Tottenham in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Tottenham held on to win the match 3-2, with Pochettino junior also finding the net.

Jose Mourinho has resisted calls to blood Parrott, continuously professing he does not believe it is time for Parrott to make his name in the first XI.

4:02 Jose Mourinho says he can't understand how his team lost the game, praising the performance in the defeat to Wolves. Jose Mourinho says he can't understand how his team lost the game, praising the performance in the defeat to Wolves.

"He's not ready," Mourinho told reporters after Wolves game. "He's not ready. He's a good kid we want to help, not only on the pitch but off it. He's a kid who's going to have real opportunity but when we decide it's right".

Tottenham face Norwich in the FA Cup on Wednesday.