Tottenham 2-3 Wolves: Nuno Espirito Santo's side move to within three points of Chelsea

Wolves' march towards Champions League qualification stepped up a notch with a 3-2 win at Tottenham where they twice came from behind.

Spurs took an early lead when Steven Bergwijn fired home (13) but Matt Doherty (24) equalised on his 250th appearance for the club. Jose Mourinho's side then looked in control of matters at the break after Serge Aurier's fine strike (45+1), however, Diogo Jota pulled Wolves level (57) for the second time.

With the game in the balance, the visitors netted a winning goal worthy of clinching any game when Raul Jimenez thundered home an effort into the top corner (73) after a scintillating run by Jota. From the start of last season, Wolves have now won 35 points from losing positions in Premier League matches, at least six more than any other side during this period.

The result moves Wolves above Tottenham into sixth and to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea, while Spurs have now lost three in a row in all competitions.

Player Ratings Tottenham: Gazzaniga (6), Aurier (7), Sanchez (6), Dier (6), Tanganga (5), Davies (6), Winks (6), Lo Celso (7), Alli (6), Moura (6), Bergwijn (6).

Subs: Fernandes (6), Ndombele (6), Parrott (N/A)



Wolves: Rui Patricio (6), Boly (7), Coady (7), Saiss (7), Doherty (8), Neves (7), Moutinho (7), Vinagre (6), Jimenez (7), Diogo Jota (9), Traore (7)



Subs: Dendoncker (6), Neto (6), Podence (N/A)



Man of the match: Diogo Jota

How Wolves leapt off the canvas to KO Spurs…

Nine months ago to the day Tottenham were striding out in a Champions League final - a lot has changed at the club since then and Jose Mourinho declared this a huge week in his programme notes with key matches in the FA Cup and Champions League on the horizon.

Many were expecting a cagey affair with Wolves usually so watertight on the road but their defensive line cracked under early pressure as Spurs took the lead. Giovani Lo Celso forced Wolves back with a driving run before sliding Aurier into the area down the right. The Frenchman's cross drew a save from Rui Patricio, but Bergwijn was on hand to fire home the rebound.

Team news Jose Mourinho made four changes for Spurs with the headline being no Hugo Lloris, who was ruled out with a groin injury. Both Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen were also dropped.

Wolves reverted back to their strongest team after resting the big guns in midweek. Adama Traore and Ruben Vinagre returned after missing the win at Norwich.

Wolves responded in typically calm fashion. Ruben Vinagre pushed Aurier back towards his own goal and his cross was clumsily cleared by Japhet Tanganga straight to Doherty who slammed home his 14th goal across all competitions in the last two seasons - a phenomenal return for a defender.

The game looked to be drifting towards a relatively undramatic half-time conclusion but Aurier lit it up with one of the last kicks of the half. There didn't seem to be much danger for Wolves when the full-back chopped back onto his left foot from a tight angle but his finish was devastating, finding the far corner with a wonderfully precise strike that left Patricio standing.

Taking a lead into the break should have been the perfect platform from Spurs to build from but Wolves hit back on 57 minutes. Just moments after Alli had planted a header from 12 yards wide of the post, the visitors countered up the other end through Doherty. His first-time ball into the area was half blocked by Paulo Gazzaniga but Jota gobbled up the loose ball.

Wolves weren't done there either as they sensed Tottenham's organisation at the back wasn't at the required standard.

On 73 minutes they produced a moment that will live long in the memory of Wolves fans.

Jota - lively throughout - backed up his endeavour with a brilliant change of direction deep inside his own half to leave Aurier standing. That set Wolves away on the break and there was an air of inevitability when Jimenez strode into the area, dummied past Tanganga and placed a fine effort into the top corner.

The emphasis was then on Spurs to create a grandstand finish but it fell flat to say the least. The closest they came was an overlap down the left from Lucas Moura but his cross was blocked to safety by the outstanding Doherty, who celebrated his bit of defensive work with celebrations akin to scoring the winning goal.

Statement made. Wolves are serious contenders.

What a player the 23-year-old Wolves forward is becoming. He capped another majestic display by grabbing the equaliser - his sixth goal in his last three games in all competitions - before producing an outrageous bit of individual magic to kickstart the attack for Jimenez's eventual winning goal. A special mention has to go out to Doherty, too - he was exemplary at both ends of the pitch.

Image: Diogo Jota equalised for Wolves

Opta stats - Spurs fall flat

Spurs have lost three consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since May last year; indeed, José Mourinho has lost three straight games for only the fourth time during his managerial career, doing so once with Porto, Chelsea and Man Utd before today.

Since the start of last season, Doherty has netted eight Premier League goals for Wolves, the joint-most of all defenders in the competition alongside Liverpool skipper Virgil Van Dijk.

Jiménez's 13 Premier League goals this season have been worth 16 points to Wolves, the joint-most won thanks to a player's goals alongside Sadio Mané and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

What's next?

