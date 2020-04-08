Jimmy Greaves 'comfortable' and waiting on test results after being admitted to hospital

Jimmy Greaves is Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer

England and Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves is awaiting the outcome of tests after spending a comfortable night in hospital.

Greaves, who also played for Chelsea, West Ham and AC Milan, scored 44 goals in 57 games for England and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad. He is Tottenham's all-time leading scorer with 266 goals.

Spurs confirmed late on Tuesday night that he was being treated in hospital and an update on Wednesday afternoon posted on Facebook from JimmyGreaves.net said "no news is good news at the moment" and that Greaves had spoken to his wife Irene on the phone.

The post added: "During the course of the day he will be having tests and when we find out the results I will post them on here. So watch this space and have a good thought for Jimmy as you go about your current daily routine.

"His problem isn't coronavirus related and doesn't seem to be related to his previous illness. Hopefully he won't be in hospital for too long."

We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital. We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.



Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family. pic.twitter.com/tDneZxDc3m — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2020

Greaves won two FA Cups during an eight-season spell at Tottenham and was part of the team that won the European Cup Winners' Cup in the 1961-62 season. In doing so, Spurs became the first English side to win a European trophy.

The former striker, who turned 80 in February, suffered a stroke in 2015.