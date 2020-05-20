Coronavirus: Tottenham confirm they will refund ticket holders

Tottenham have announced their refund policy

Tottenham have confirmed that ticket holders will be invited to apply for a refund for the club's final five home matches of the campaign.

With any prospect of the resumption of the season all but certain to take place behind closed doors, Spurs have moved to allay supporters' fears with a series of options available to fans.

The club confirmed that supporters can either receive a full refund or have a pro rata credit issued to all Season Ticket Holders and 1882 Members - funds which can be put against a 2020/21 season ticket.

A club statement said: "Given that, unfortunately but understandably, supporters will not be able to attend any remaining matches for the 2019/20 Premier League season, we should like to provide an update in respect of our five remaining home matches, any credits held on ticketing accounts and renewals for the 2020/21 season.

"For the final five home fixtures we shall issue a pro rata credit to all Season Ticket Holders and 1882 Members.

"This credit, together with any amounts accrued via the Ticket Exchange platform up to and including the home match against Wolves on Sunday, 1 March, will be placed in your One Hotspur Ticketing account.

"These funds can be applied against your 2020/21 Season Ticket. You will not need to do anything - your seat will be secured and we will contact you in due course about completing your renewal."

The move joins fellow Premier League clubs Manchester United and Everton who have unveiled similar schemes this month.

Tottenham have also confirmed that fans who took part in a ticket exchange, and have had this option voided, will also be in line for a refund.

Any supporters who purchased individual match tickets, but who are not season ticket holders, will also have their debit or credit cards reimbursed accordingly.

Executive members will be sent communication in due course about the arrangements open to them.

The club added: "We share fans' disappointment that they will not be present for our remaining matches.

"The safety of players, staff and fans is of paramount importance and we shall be working with all concerned as we seek to play the remaining matches when it is safe and appropriate to do so and will communicate further details in due course."