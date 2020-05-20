Serge Aurier: Tottenham launch investigation as defender appears to break lockdown rules for third time

Serge Aurier has apologised twice already for breaking social distancing guidelines

Tottenham are investigating after Serge Aurier appeared to break social distancing rules for a third time by getting a haircut in lockdown.

The 27-year-old right-back posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday night showing off his new looks and tagging the stylist - barber Justin Carr - in his post.

"Yes Sir @justscuts #LeCoiffeurEstBon??" Aurier wrote.

A Tottenham statement said: "We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately."

Aurier has previously been forced to apologise twice for breaking lockdown rules, having posted a videos of himself running with a friend, and also training with Tottenham team-mate Moussa Sissoko.

Spurs were also criticised last month when head coach Jose Mourinho was seen taking a training session in a north London park with Tanguy Ndombele, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were spotted running together.

Spurs were forced to remind staff about social distancing rules after Mourinho was pictured with Ndombele on Hadley Common in Barnet, north London.

Prior to posting about his new haircut, Aurier had shared a short video of his return to training on Tuesday as players began solo sessions for the first time.

