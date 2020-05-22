Mauricio Pochettino: Former Tottenham boss remains open to Premier League return

1:31 Mauricio Pochettino says he's happy in London and is ready for a return to management amid reports linking him with a return to the Premier League Mauricio Pochettino says he's happy in London and is ready for a return to management amid reports linking him with a return to the Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino says he would be open to managing a Premier League club outside the top six and is eager to return to management either in England or abroad.

The Argentine, who left Tottenham last November, is a target for Newcastle and was also linked with a host of other club jobs across Europe during his time at Spurs.

"I love England," Pochettino told Sky Sports News. "My idea is to keep living in London but at the same time, I am open to different countries, to listen and see what happens.

"I am ready and we are a much better coaching staff now. We have learnt a lot from our experiences at Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham. We have a lot to provide to the people that will trust in us in the future."

Asked about Newcastle, and what are the key factors he is looking for in his next project, Pochettino was clear, adding: "I need to behave in the way that I did on my first day as a coach.

"There are two things that are most important - one is the people, the fans that are behind every club. That is the structure that keeps alive all the companies that provide the entertainment that is football. The other is the ideas of the clubs.

"Every single club and company have different cultures, different philosophies, different ways of working. They all have different plans for success.

"To be successful at one club you need to win the Champions League or Premier League, but for others it is to finish in the top four or six. For Tottenham, it was to build a new stadium and at the same time create a team to compete and cut the gap to the top four.

"Every single club has different aims and you as a coaching staff need to stick to these ideas. In the end, when we are waiting for a new offer, and we are capable of providing what a club expects from us, we are going to be very happy."

So would he consider a job at a club outside the top six in the Premier League?

"The problem is which clubs are top six?" he replies. "The top six always changes. Tottenham is not in the top six, Arsenal is not in the top six.

"You need to respect all the clubs. All the clubs are working so hard and investing money. Every season clubs have ambition to be top six or top four. I don't think you can underestimate any club."

'I can't put a timeframe on my return'

With his gardening leave period now over, Spurs are no longer due compensation from any club interested in Pochettino. So, is he ready to return?

"I was ready before now," he explains. "The most important thing in football is to move on quickly, to adapt to the new reality.

Pochettino left Tottenham in November 2019 after five and a half years

"Of course it is painful when you leave a club after five and a half years, working so hard to develop and achieve objectives. We are full of energy in our bodies, in our minds, to try and provide a new project with all our knowledge and show our passion in football."

With coronavirus extending the season, it remains unclear when a new campaign will start. For Pochettino, it's difficult to put a time frame on his return to the dugout.

"I don't know. In football, every minute counts," the Argentine adds "The most important thing is we are ready. We are open to listen and see what happens. But at the moment, who knows when we are going to be back in football again.

"Of course, everyone can see how it is going to impact the economy, which massively affects the clubs. That is going to affect people involved in football - as little as possible I hope. The companies that provide football entertainment, they are suffering. Our responsibility is to understand the situation and show solidarity."

