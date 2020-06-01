Danny Rose: Newcastle in talks with Tottenham to extend loan deal for defender

Danny Rose joined Newcastle on loan from Tottenham in January

Danny Rose could remain at Newcastle for the rest of the season as talks continue over extending his loan deal from Tottenham.

Rose initially joined Newcastle in January but his loan spell is due to end in June and the deal does not include any purchase option or obligation.

Rose is currently training with the Magpies ahead of the return of the Premier League on June 17 and the England international is keen to extend his stay at St James' Park.

Talks are ongoing between all parties over extending his loan, initially until the end of the rescheduled 2019-20 season.

Rose is under contract with Tottenham until the summer of 2021 and has previously said he will see out the remainder of his deal before leaving Spurs permanently.

Speaking in November, he told The Evening Standard: "I've said I've got 18 months left on my contract and I'm not going anywhere until my contract has finished.

"Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on.

"My contract is up in 18 months' time and I'll leave the football club then."