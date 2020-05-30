Harry Kane: Tottenham will need seven or eight wins to make top four

Harry Kane is back to full fitness after almost six months out of action

Harry Kane accepts Tottenham will have to win almost all of their remaining Premier League games if they are to finish in the top four this season.

The league is provisionally set to restart on June 17 after a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Spurs' first game is against Manchester United.

Kane has not played since rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring against Southampton on New Year's Day, after which he underwent surgery.

He is back to full fitness and "ready to go" as Spurs embark on a nine-game conclusion to the campaign in which there is almost no margin for error.

1:10 Teddy Sheringham says Kane is at a 'crossroads' in his Tottenham career and may have to consider moving to win things Teddy Sheringham says Kane is at a 'crossroads' in his Tottenham career and may have to consider moving to win things

"We've got to try to finish in the top four," he said in an interview on Spurs' official website. "There's no doubt about that.

"We've got a massive game against Manchester United as our first game back and realistically we're going to have to win seven or eight of the games we have left to get in the Champions League.

"That's got to be our aim and we've got to make sure we finish strongly if we want to be playing Champions League football next season."

1:19 Speaking on The Football Show, Gary Neville says the lockdown may have helped Tottenham and Manchester United, with key players returning from injury Speaking on The Football Show, Gary Neville says the lockdown may have helped Tottenham and Manchester United, with key players returning from injury

Kane is looking forward to acquainting himself with Spurs' January transfer window signings Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes in what is likely to be a unique final stage of a season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I got injured on January 1 so I haven't played with the new signings too much and haven't got that connection with them yet," he said.

"When you have top players that are new to the club you want to get out there and play with them. Everyone is fully fit now and we're confident we can finish strong."