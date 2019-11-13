Danny Rose says he will leave Tottenham in 18 months - but will not be forced out

Danny Rose's Tottenham deal expires in the summer of 2021

Danny Rose has revealed he will leave Tottenham at the end of his contract in 18 months - but insists he is going nowhere before then.

Spurs were understood to be keen to offload the left-back in the summer, and left him out of their squad for the pre-season trip to Asia so he could "explore prospective opportunities with other clubs".

However, Rose - who has featured 11 times for Spurs this season - remained in north London and says he will not be forced out of the club.

He told the Evening Standard: "It's pretty obvious what happened. People upstairs at Tottenham were trying to do what they were trying to do.

Rose is with the England squad for their European Qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo this week

"I've said I've got 18 months left on my contract and I'm not going anywhere until my contract has ­finished.

"Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on.

"My contract is up in 18 months' time and I'll leave the football club then. People can save their time ­trying to get stuff ready for January about me being sold because I can tell you now; it isn't happening.

"I know what people were trying to do in the summer; there were no bids, that was rubbish."

Rose's stance creates a further headache for Tottenham, who already stand to lose Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld for free at the end of the season.

But the 29-year-old says he has no issue with Mauricio Pochettino, who is under pressure with Spurs 14th in the Premier League - 11 points off the top four.

"I'm lucky to have a manager at Tottenham who, from the first day we met, has always stuck by me, regardless of the rubbish in the media about me being sold or not part of his plans - all that nonsense," said Rose.