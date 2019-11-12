Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward out of Egypt squad with ankle injury

Mohamed Salah has been suffering with an ankle injury

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of Egypt's upcoming matches against Kenya and Comoros with an ankle injury.

Egypt confirmed Salah's absence with pictures of Salah wearing a protective boot on his left ankle.

Salah scored in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday before being taken off in the 87th minute.

He has been suffering with ongoing soreness in his ankle since the win over Leicester on October 5, and had to be substituted towards the end of the 2-1 win over Tottenham two weeks ago.

Salah had indicated his desire to play for his country, the Egyptian Football Association said, but was ruled out following a meeting between the national team doctor, head coach and captain.

He met up with the Egypt squad in Cairo on Tuesday morning and underwent tests, the EFA said in a statement.

Liverpool's next match is against Crystal Palace on November 23.