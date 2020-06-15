Tottenham offer fans chance to appear on live video fan wall

All of the Premier League's remaining matches will be played behind closed doors

Tottenham are giving their fans the chance to appear on a live video fan wall that will be streamed into the stadium for their game against Manchester United, live on Sky Sports Premier League on Friday.

All of the Premier League's remaining matches will be played behind closed doors so clubs are looking for ways to gain an advantage for their home matches, with Spurs set to feed in video footage of their supporters at various points.

Fans must enter a competition, showing themselves kitted out on the sofa and will be encouraged to react to events in the game as they happen, though no audio will be played into the stadium.

A club statement read: "We are giving supporters the chance to be part of a live video fan wall during our first ever behind-closed-doors Premier League match against Manchester United on Friday night.

"Spurs Inside is another first for the club, streamed live on our giant video screens in the stadium bowl intermittently throughout the match so that the players will know fans are watching and cheering them on.

"We are providing a select number of Season Ticket Holders and Executive Members - our regular match attenders - the opportunity to be part of this unique experience."

Tottenham - on a poor run of form before football was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic - have a huge amount of work to do to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Spurs are eighth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed rivals Chelsea, and four behind Manchester United in fifth place, which could be a Champions League slot given Manchester City's current ban, pending appeal.

On the face of it, their nine-game run in looks less daunting than it might, with only Manchester United - their first game live on Sky Sports behind closed doors on June 19 - and arch-rivals Arsenal their traditional top opponents remaining.

But they also face Champions League-chasing Leicester, Sheffield United, who are deservedly in the hunt for Europe, and two sides battling against relegation in Bournemouth and another local rival in West Ham.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace away will not be easy either, while they also host Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.