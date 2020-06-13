Hugo Lloris: Tottenham did not recover from Champions League final defeat

Hugo Lloris captained Tottenham in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says their struggles this season stem from their inability to recover from losing the Champions League final to Liverpool.

Spurs' remarkable European run last season took them to their first Champions League final, but they were beaten 2-0 in Madrid.

Less than six months later, Mauricio Pochettino, the man behind their success over the previous five-and-a-half years, was sacked, with Spurs 14th in the Premier League.

New manager Jose Mourinho has guided them to eighth in the Premier League, but they were on a run of six matches without a win before football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs were also knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League in the space of just six days in March, and Lloris says their regression should not come as a huge surprise.

He said: "There is a risk when you go over your potential. Last season, we went on an incredible run in the Champions League and we finished the season on our knees. You don't have time to recover from one season before you have to start a new one.

"And then there was the accumulation of things that provoked the situation and then a lot of injured players, the change of manager. It's difficult to stay stable and to be always looking at the top.

"There is sometimes one season when everything goes against you. Maybe the consequence when you play four years making a huge effort to compete with the top teams and finish in the top four [every season], it's a lot of accumulation and one season there is everything you cannot control. It can happen."

Lloris: Fit-again team-mates can make difference

Tottenham's poor form before football's shutdown could, at least in part, be explained by long-term injuries suffered by Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn and Moussa Sissoko.

The quartet were expected to miss most of what was left of the season, but, with the Premier League only set to return from its suspension next week, they are now expected to play a key role, as Spurs bid to close the seven-point gap on fourth-placed Chelsea.

Lloris said: "We are more or less all fit and this is a big difference. We've been quite unlucky in terms of injured players. It affected us a lot. So it's like a new season that is going to start.

"The feeling is getting there. It is only a question of time, a question of confidence too, because the only way to get better is to win games and keep winning. This is the only feeling that will help the team to improve and to reach the level we all expect."

Kane was injured when the season was suspended due to coronavirus as well as Sissoko, Son and Bergwijn - but they all played in the defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a game divided into four quarters of 30 minutes, Erik Lamela took the lead for Tottenham with a diving header, having been set up by Bergwijn. Kane also hit the crossbar early on and Serge Aurier had a chance.

Dele Alli - suspended for the United game due to his coronavirus social media post - came on with several others at half-time but Norwich struck twice late on through Josip Drmic and Mario Vrancic to boost their momentum as they look to avoid relegation in the run-in.

