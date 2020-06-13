Jose Mourinho says Tottenham must adapt to empty stadiums

1:12 Chartered psychologist Steven Sylvester says Premier League teams are likely to be affected by the lack of fans at games once the league resumes Chartered psychologist Steven Sylvester says Premier League teams are likely to be affected by the lack of fans at games once the league resumes

Jose Mourinho has emphasised the importance of his Tottenham players getting used to empty stadiums as they prepare to resume their Premier League campaign against Manchester United on Friday Night Football.

Spurs lost 2-1 to Norwich in a friendly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday as they got a feel for playing without the backing of their fans, with the match divided into four periods of 30 minutes to give more players the chance to get some meaningful time on the pitch.

"It was a good training session," Mourinho told the club's website. "We needed minutes, we needed to know the feeling of playing here without our supporters and to have this training session with another Premier League team is the best thing.

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham must get used to their 'new reality'

"We have to adapt to this new reality, which is what we tried to do, to have a feeling of playing with an empty stadium.

"The points are there to fight for, and with or without fans, the points are there on the pitch and ourselves and United will have to fight for them."

Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn were all involved, having recovered from injuries during the shutdown.

"We decided to mix them and to give almost the same amount of minutes to everyone," Mourinho said. "We didn't want any players to be into the limits of fatigue and of course nobody played the four periods…

"What we work on tactically we do in the training ground but the match was much more about competing, getting minutes, intensity and it's very important to do it and to have this last week without any injuries.

"We all know that in these first matches, and in the friendlies, there's also the risk of getting some injuries."

Tottenham - on the back foot when football was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic - have a huge amount of work to do to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Spurs are eighth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed rivals Chelsea, and four behind Manchester United in fifth place, which is also set to be a Champions League slot given Manchester City's current ban, pending the outcome of their appeal.

On the face of it, their nine-game run in looks less daunting than it might, with only Manchester United - their first game live on Sky Sports behind closed doors on June 19 - and arch-rivals Arsenal their traditional top opponents remaining.

But they also face Champions League-chasing Leicester, Sheffield United, who are deservedly in the hunt for Europe, and two sides battling against relegation in Bournemouth and another local rival in West Ham.

