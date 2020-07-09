Jose Mourinho left fuming with VAR after Tottenham are denied penalty at Bournemouth

6:38 Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho says that 'everybody in the world' could see that Josh King's foul on Harry Kane was a penalty after his side drew 0-0 with Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho says that 'everybody in the world' could see that Josh King's foul on Harry Kane was a penalty after his side drew 0-0 with Bournemouth

Jose Mourinho's unhappiness with Michael Oliver continued after the VAR official chose not to award Tottenham a penalty in their 0-0 draw with Bournemouth.

Mourinho was critical of Oliver's decision to rule out Lucas Moura's goal at Sheffield United last week and the same man decided against giving Spurs an early spot-kick at the Vitality Stadium.

Harry Kane looked to be clearly pushed in the back by Josh King in the fourth minute, but referee Paul Tierney waved away the strong appeals and VAR Oliver opted not to change the decision.

Mourinho said "everyone in the world" knew it was a penalty except the man who is also set to take charge of Tottenham's next game, the north London derby against Arsenal, which is live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

"The game had the most important moment - you know when, you know who - and I don't want to say anything more in relation to that because everyone knows and I don't need to say much more. Everybody knows," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"The same referee that was the VAR against Sheffield United. In the world, everybody knows that is a penalty. And I say everybody, I mean everybody. It's not just my opinion, everyone in the world, everybody knows that is a penalty. And when I say everybody, I say everybody, everybody.

"I am not saying that Harry Kane scores 100 per cent of his penalties, but it is very very high. Normally at minute five we would be winning 1-0 against a team in trouble, I think the game would be completely different.

"Like Sheffield, the man of the match was not one of the players. But at Sheffield I could blame myself and the players, today I could not do that."

'Anywhere else on the pitch it's a foul'

Analysis from Sky Sports' Roy Keane:

"Anywhere else on the pitch it's a foul.

"If you look, King's caught on the wrong side. It's a typical striker not concentrating properly and if you look at Kane it's a lovely bit of movement. It's dropping onto his head. It's not even as if he has to reach it.

"I can see why Mourinho's disappointed. There are certain decisions, when you've played the game, you don't need to look at 20 times. To me, there's no doubt, it's a penalty. I'm amazed by the decision."

'Mourinho is right to complain'

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra agreed with Keane's assessment in the Sky Sports studio...

"It's a clear penalty. We've got the VAR, we've got everything, and the referee will get away with that. At the end of the game we'll see Mourinho complaining about the penalty, but he's right.

"How can you not give a penalty? I think the referee should go home in a taxi. In every different position on the pitch this is a foul. Why because it is inside the box are you not giving a penalty?

"For me, it's a penalty."

Jose: We lacked sharpness

Spurs could have done with the tonic of an early goal as they failed to have a single shot on target against a team who had conceded nine goals in their last two games.

Ironically, it was Oliver who saved them from losing the game as the VAR official correctly ruled out Callum Wilson's late goal after it flicked King's hand on the way into the bottom corner.

A goalless draw does little to help Tottenham's Europa League hopes, which could effectively be over if they lose to Arsenal on Sunday.

"The performance was not good enough, but good enough to win," Mourinho added. "I am not saying a strong performance or a sharp one but good enough to win.

"In a way, they surprised us with the way they played, since Bournemouth were in the Premier League I don't remember them playing the way they did, but that is an option for them because they have a point they wanted. But I think we were not sharp, we were dominant behind, it was an easy game behind but then lack of sharpness in attacking areas.

"I made changes, I think the changes helped improve the game in the last part of the game, but we didn't score goals and you don't win when you don't score goals."