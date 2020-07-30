Tanguy Ndombele: Inter Milan make contact with Tottenham over potential deal

Tanguy Ndombele has attracted interest from Inter Milan

Inter Milan are interested in signing midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham.

Sky in Italy say the Serie A side have made initial contact with Spurs over a potential deal for the 23-year-old Frenchman.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho says there is no rift between himself and Tanguy Ndombele

Ndombele joined Spurs for a club record fee of £63m from Lyon last summer but has endured a tough first season in London.

The midfielder made just two appearances after the Premier League restarted - both coming from the substitutes' bench.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has downplayed talk of a rift with Ndombele but there has been speculation that the player is considering his future.

Inter already have one former Spurs player in their ranks after signing Christian Eriksen earlier this year.

