Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Southampton midfielder to have Tottenham medical on Monday
Kyle Walker-Peters expected to join Southampton for £12m but personal terms yet to be agreed.
By Lyall Thomas
Last Updated: 08/08/20 10:08pm
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will have a medical with Tottenham on Monday ahead of his transfer from Southampton.
Spurs have agreed a deal of £15m plus bonuses to sign the Denmark midfielder from the Saints.
- Spurs appoint Ledley King as assistant
- AC Milan interested in Tottenham's Aurier
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
Kyle Walker-Peters is expected to move the opposite way for an initial £12m - but personal terms between are yet to be agreed.
Sky Sports News exclusively reported in January that Hojbjerg was a target for Jose Mourinho as he looks to mould the squad in his image.
Both Spurs and Everton opened talks with the south-coast club last month but it soon became clear Hojbjerg was keen on the move to north London over Merseyside.
Sky Sports News were among the first to report last week that initial fees had been agreed in principle between the clubs at £15m and £12m, but bonuses and payment structures will still to be finalised.
Tottenham have space for another defensive-midfielder in their squad after Eric Dier was moved to centre-back.
The club are also in the market for a right-back and possible a centre-back and a back-up striker before the deadline.
Summer transfer window - key dates and times
The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.
A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.