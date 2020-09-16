Gareth Bale: Tottenham edging closer to agreeing deal for Real Madrid forward

2:07 Gareth Bale would be open to a return to Tottenham but the biggest stumbling block is the Welshman's wages, Kaveh Solhekol said on The Transfer Show Gareth Bale would be open to a return to Tottenham but the biggest stumbling block is the Welshman's wages, Kaveh Solhekol said on The Transfer Show

Tottenham are edging closer to agreeing a deal with Real Madrid to sign Gareth Bale.

Bale's advisors are talking to Spurs about a potential loan move from Real.

There are other clubs still interested in signing Bale, who Real would prefer to leave on a permanent deal.

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, spoke to AFP about a potential deal with Spurs: "It's close but not done. It's a complicated deal."

It is understood Bale would like to return to Spurs - where he spent six seasons between 2007 and 2013 - if a deal can be agreed with Real Madrid.

Bale's representatives are also speaking to other Premier League clubs, but Real Madrid have not agreed a deal with anyone.

Manchester United may turn to Bale should they be unsuccessful in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, and the likelihood of the 31-year-old returning to play in England is now looking much more realistic.

Bale told Sky Sports News earlier this month he would consider a move to the Premier League if Real Madrid let him leave and is open to joining United on loan or in a permanent move.

Tottenham are also in talks with Real Madrid over a deal to sign left-back Sergio Reguilon, while Eintracht Frankfurt striker Bas Dost is among a number of options the club are looking into to improve their attack.

Jose Mourinho said before the season opener against Everton, which Spurs lost 1-0, that he "needs a striker".

Mourinho has spent in the region of £30m on the signings of free agent goalkeeper Joe Hart, right-back Matt Doherty from Wolves and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton this summer, but so far back up for Kane has proved elusive.

Insight: 'Bale willing to return to Spurs'

It is looking increasingly likely Bale will leave Real Madrid this transfer window

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol on The Transfer Show:

The question that a lot of Tottenham supporters have been asking over the years, is there a possibility that Gareth Bale could return to Spurs?

I think that is possible. It depends how much they want him, it depends how much they show him and his representatives that they want him, and of course, the most important factor is his wages. Can Spurs afford to pay his wages, even if they are subsidised? Even if Real Madrid are paying half his wages, would a club like Spurs want to be paying £250,000 to £300,000-a-week for a 31-year-old player?

If Spurs want him, if they were to make a move for him, I think he would definitely consider it in the same way he would if Manchester United were to make a move for him.

As far as Bale is concerned, Real Madrid have pressed the delete button. As far as they are concerned, he doesn't exist anymore.

Gareth Bale only played 32 per cent of available minutes in La Liga last season

The Spanish media are reporting that his shirt has been removed from the Real Madrid club shop in Madrid. There are no pictures or footage of him on their social media feeds. He's obviously not training at the moment. He returned from international duty with a knee injury so he's on his own in the gym at Real Madrid.

Real are basically sending out the message - a message that was already pretty clear anyway because Zinedine Zidane wasn't picking him - that he does not have a future at the club. They want him to leave, they want to get his massive wages, which are between £500,000 and £600,000-a-week, off their books.

Insight: What needs to happen for the deal to go through?

Tottenham is 'where Bale wants to be' according to his agent Jonathan Barnett

Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour:

"There is a feeling that the most difficult aspect of the deal has already been sorted out which is the wages. Real Madrid are willing to subsidise part of that to make this deal happen.

"What we know as of Wednesday morning, Tottenham and Real Madrid remain in talks over the sensational return to north London and those talks centre around a loan deal. What we don't know if there's the possible option to buy.

"Bale has two years left on his contract, and that loan might just see out those two years. There certainly is a feeling among those close to the deal that this is more likely to happen than not as things stand. There's a real optimism

"The Bale to Tottenham story has come up in most windows over the past three years but the issues has always been about them not being able to afford his wages.

"If Tottenham are in a position where they only have to pay between £200,000 to £300,000-a-week, there is a feeling that this deal is one within their grasp."

Analysis: 'Now is the time for Bale to leave Madrid'

Bale spent six seasons at Spurs, scoring 56 goals

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon told Sky Sports:

"If it's Tottenham that he wants to go to, I'm sure he'll go there. I don't have a personal knowledge of his intentions or the terms of the deal, but apparently it looks to be Tottenham.

"Sometimes when the salary of the player wanting to leave Real Madrid is very high, we've shared part of that salary but I don't know if that's going to be the case now.

"He came here being the MVP from Tottenham, but now the point is to see if he can recover his time as a good player as it's clear that Zinedine Zidane doesn't count on him. It's the time to end this situation and for me it's the best moment to do that.

"I suppose it will be [a permanent deal]. He has two years left on his contract so if he leaves this season, I feel he would stay at the new club for the rest of his career. He has three or four more years at a good level, so if he goes to Tottenham maybe he will finish his career there.

"I don't know if Dele Alli will be part of the deal, but I don't think Tottenham would want to let him go as he's a very good player. Any big team would want to have him in their side."

