Leon Bailey: Tottenham interested in Everton-linked winger

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey is keen on a move to the Premier League

Leon Bailey still wants to move to the Premier League before the transfer window closes, and Sky Sports News has been told Tottenham are interested.

Bailey, 23, has three years left on his current deal at Leverkusen but he has made it clear since the beginning of July that he would like to play in the Premier League.

Spurs have watched the Jamaica international, who is a good friend of Raheem Sterling, although the asking price of just over £40m (45m Euro) will have to come down if they are to follow up that interest.

Everton have also been linked with Bailey who has impressed since his move from Belgian side Genk for £12.5m in January 2017.

Bayer Leverkusen are asking just over £40m for the Jamaica international

He scored seven goals in 33 appearances for Leverkusen last season and has been timed as the quickest player in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich came close to agreeing a £55m move for Bailey back in 2018 before the deal fell through.

The Kingston-born player was eligible to play for England due to two of his grandparents holding British passports and was being monitored by England boss Gareth Southgate before ultimately opting to represent his native Jamaica.

He made his debut for Jamaica against Honduras in June 2019.

