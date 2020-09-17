Danny Rose: Genoa remain in talks over Tottenham left-back despite slow progress

1:26 Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides the latest updates on Tottenham's left-back situation, including Danny Rose's potential departure Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides the latest updates on Tottenham's left-back situation, including Danny Rose's potential departure

Genoa are still in talks with Tottenham over signing Danny Rose, despite the Serie A side's inability to pay all of the left-back's wages slowing the deal's progress.

Spurs are keen to move on Rose, who they signed from Leeds 13 years ago, and have not given him a shirt number for the 2020/21 season.

The Premier League side would like to sell the 30-year-old, who has one year remaining on his contract, but could be willing to allow him to see out the final year of his deal on loan at another club.

Jose Mourinho has said that he is "happy" for Rose to leave Tottenham and added that it would be "very good for him" to join Genoa.

The pair fell out last season over Rose's playing time, with the England international eventually spending the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Newcastle.

Tottenham already have left-backs Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon - who could leave on loan before the October 5 transfer deadline - and are set to sign Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid.

Sergio Reguilon had a medical in Madrid on Thursday ahead of his move to Spurs

The north London club are also close to sealing the return of Gareth Bale - who joined Real for a then-world record fee of £86m seven years ago - from the Spanish champions on loan.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate...

The signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon could see Tottenham's formation change as Jose Mourinho completes one of the biggest tactical shifts of his long and illustrious managerial career.

0:46 Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero reveals Tottenham's proposed deal to sign Real Madrid left-back Reguilon includes a buy-back option for the Spanish champions Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero reveals Tottenham's proposed deal to sign Real Madrid left-back Reguilon includes a buy-back option for the Spanish champions

Bale's return would be a major coup for Spurs and reignite enthusiasm from supporters but the onus would be on Mourinho to make best use of his undoubted ability. The acquisition of Bale's young Real Madrid team-mate could prove to be a key factor in achieving that.

It will surely bring a change of formation, one hinted at since Mourinho arrived.

Read the feature in full here.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.